Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,902 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $6,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 669.2% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 61.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMC. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.45.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.9 %

VMC stock opened at $243.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.35. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $190.51 and a fifty-two week high of $278.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

