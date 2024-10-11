Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 1,311.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,072 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $6,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 66.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,380,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,340,000 after buying an additional 553,500 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Wabash National by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,260,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,522,000 after buying an additional 99,700 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,095,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,935,000 after buying an additional 180,080 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wabash National by 40.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,175,000 after buying an additional 290,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wabash National by 0.4% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 755,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Wabash National in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of WNC stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $798.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.52. Wabash National Co. has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $30.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Wabash National had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $550.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is 7.69%.

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

