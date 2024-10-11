Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,182 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.4% of High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Walmart by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 149,892 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Walmart by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 55,842 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 25,536 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMT opened at $80.42 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $81.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $646.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Truist Financial upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.96.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $182,823,328.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 619,646,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,687,998,026.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,337,670 shares of company stock worth $958,267,937 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

