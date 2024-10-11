Wedbush Lowers Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $8.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SAGE. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.76.

SAGE stock opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $388.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.99. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $28.26.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 458.30% and a negative return on equity of 55.87%. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 249.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.68) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 9.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

