Wedmont Private Capital Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 329,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $579.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $558.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $542.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $580.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.