Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.38.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WDO shares. Ventum Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.05 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. CIBC increased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.25 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.75 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Trading Up 2.8 %

TSE WDO opened at C$12.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.90. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$7.03 and a 12 month high of C$14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$127.80 million during the quarter. Wesdome Gold Mines had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 9.74%. On average, analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.3808463 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Rajbir Gill sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.47, for a total transaction of C$43,645.00. In related news, Senior Officer Rajbir Gill sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.47, for a total value of C$43,645.00. Also, Senior Officer Frederic Mercier-Langevin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total value of C$66,850.00. Insiders have sold 17,991 shares of company stock worth $235,103 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

(Get Free Report

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.