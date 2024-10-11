WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Position Lessened by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $36.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.85 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.27%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on WSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut WillScot Mobile Mini from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,833,263.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

