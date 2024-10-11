Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,623 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

WTFC opened at $106.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.29 and a 200-day moving average of $101.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $113.68.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $591.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.33 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WTFC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.23.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

