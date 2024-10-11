WPP plc (LON:WPP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 946.67 ($12.39).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on WPP from GBX 990 ($12.96) to GBX 950 ($12.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

WPP opened at GBX 755.80 ($9.89) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3,981.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 735.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 759.16. WPP has a 52-week low of GBX 656 ($8.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 856.80 ($11.21).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20,526.32%.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

