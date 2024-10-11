Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives $58.20 Average PT from Analysts

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.45.

XENE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

XENE opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.99 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

