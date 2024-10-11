Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised Xponential Fitness to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xponential Fitness

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Xponential Fitness news, President Sarah Luna sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $199,440.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 290,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,613.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its position in Xponential Fitness by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 882,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after buying an additional 647,743 shares during the last quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth $3,915,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 106,587 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 203,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 194,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 17,411 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:XPOF opened at $11.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54. The company has a market cap of $577.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.18. Xponential Fitness has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.63 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

