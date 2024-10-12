12,262 Shares in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Diversified Trust Co owned approximately 0.08% of Consolidated Water at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWCO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 20,315 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $524,000. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 15.1% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 744,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,762,000 after buying an additional 97,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 33.3% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CWCO opened at $25.21 on Friday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $38.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.45.

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $32.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Consolidated Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

