1,266 Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Acquired by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in AON in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in AON by 52.7% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.06.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON opened at $355.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $360.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $342.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.