23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Shares to Reverse Split on Wednesday, October 16th

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, October 16th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, October 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, October 15th.

23andMe Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ME opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.20. 23andMe has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42.

Get 23andMe alerts:

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 83.22% and a negative net margin of 317.03%. The business had revenue of $40.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.30 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen downgraded 23andMe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ME

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ME. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in 23andMe during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 340,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 34,321 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 23andMe by 410.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 88,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in 23andMe during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

About 23andMe

(Get Free Report)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.