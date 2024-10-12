26,564 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,194,000 after buying an additional 226,584 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 11.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 415,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,118,000 after acquiring an additional 43,652 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 167.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 294,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,155,000 after purchasing an additional 184,666 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 76,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 118,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.72.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

