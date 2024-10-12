4,573 Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Purchased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth $32,536,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $2,977,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FERG shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ferguson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ferguson from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.57.

Ferguson Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $198.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $147.62 and a 12-month high of $225.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

