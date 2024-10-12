4,945 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG) Purchased by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth $367,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 0.4 %

BAUG opened at $42.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.69 million, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.36.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

