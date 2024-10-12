59,277 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Purchased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCU. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 49,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.3% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $747,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCU opened at $16.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.48. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $17.14.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

