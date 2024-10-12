816,439 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 816,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,387,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.0% of Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Rock Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 107.5% during the second quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Creekside Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $995,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $739,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 171.8% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $2,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total transaction of $3,759,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,129,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,743,153.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $230,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,927,257.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total transaction of $3,759,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,129,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,743,153.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 216,092 shares of company stock worth $35,644,136. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $163.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.37 and a 200-day moving average of $167.63. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Alphabet from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.95.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

