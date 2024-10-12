8,292 Shares in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENSG. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth about $792,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 294.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Ensign Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,621,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,042,000 after purchasing an additional 310,182 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after buying an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,099 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $422,052.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,805,643.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Ensign Group news, CEO Barry Port sold 5,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $842,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $422,052.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,805,643.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,475,673 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENSG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Macquarie initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of ENSG opened at $147.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.80 and its 200-day moving average is $131.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.69 and a 12 month high of $154.93.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.32%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

