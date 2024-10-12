ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 253.8% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance

ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $18.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08.

ABN AMRO Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

