ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 49.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ACIW. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on ACI Worldwide from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $52.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.19. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $52.72.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $373.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.95 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 19.18%. Equities analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

