Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACORQ) vs. Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ) Head to Head Survey

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACORQ) and Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.7% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Creative Medical Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Creative Medical Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acorda Therapeutics and Creative Medical Technology”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics $117.63 million 0.00 -$252.85 million ($212.09) 0.00 Creative Medical Technology $10,000.00 569.89 -$5.29 million ($4.07) -1.04

Volatility & Risk

Creative Medical Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acorda Therapeutics. Creative Medical Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acorda Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Acorda Therapeutics has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Medical Technology has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Acorda Therapeutics and Creative Medical Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics -227.75% -2,206.93% -114.39% Creative Medical Technology N/A -58.38% -56.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Acorda Therapeutics and Creative Medical Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Creative Medical Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Creative Medical Technology beats Acorda Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreement with Biogen Inc. for the development and commercialization of Ampyra. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Pearl River, New York. On April 1, 2024, Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

About Creative Medical Technology

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc., a commercial stage biotechnology company, focuses on novel biological therapeutics in the fields of immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, neurology, and orthopedics in the United States. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; and StemSpine, a regenerative stem cell procedure to treat degenerative disc disease. It also develops ImmCelz, an immunotherapy platform for multiple diseases; OvaStem for treatment of female infertility; CELZ-201 to treat Type 1 diabetes; AlloStemSpine for the treatment of chronic lower back pain; and Alova to treat infertility as a result of premature ovarian failure. In addition, the company develops products and services for various indications, including preventing the rejection of transplanted organs, kidney failure, liver failure, heart attack, and Parkinson's disease. Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

