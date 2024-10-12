Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) Short Interest Update

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a growth of 153.3% from the September 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adagene in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adagene
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adagene
Adagene Stock Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ ADAG opened at $2.12 on Friday. Adagene has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63.
Adagene Company Profile
Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti- CD137 IgG4 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a masked fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical development for the treatment of advanced/metastatic solid tumors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Adagene
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Adagene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.