Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the September 15th total of 146,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Adial Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:ADIL opened at $0.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $4.17.
Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.
About Adial Pharmaceuticals
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.
