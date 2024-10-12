Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the September 15th total of 146,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADIL opened at $0.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $4.17.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ADIL Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.48% of Adial Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

