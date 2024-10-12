Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Adtran Networks Price Performance
OTCMKTS ADVOF opened at $20.50 on Friday. Adtran Networks has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.07.
About Adtran Networks
