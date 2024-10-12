Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Adtran Networks Price Performance

OTCMKTS ADVOF opened at $20.50 on Friday. Adtran Networks has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.07.

About Adtran Networks

Adtran Networks SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions for telecommunications carriers and enterprises to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

