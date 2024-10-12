Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVWW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 214.3% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Advantage Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADVWW opened at $0.03 on Friday. Advantage Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

