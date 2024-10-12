Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Update

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Aftermath Silver Stock Down 2.0 %

Aftermath Silver stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Aftermath Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26.

About Aftermath Silver

Aftermath Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and manganese deposits. It holds interests in the Cachinal and Challacollo property located in Chile; and Berenguela property located in Puno, Peru.

