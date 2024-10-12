Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Update

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Aftermath Silver Stock Down 2.0 %
Aftermath Silver stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Aftermath Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26.
About Aftermath Silver
