AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the September 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC Investment stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average is $24.83. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.4063 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

