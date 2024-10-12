Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) Short Interest Up 211.5% in September

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 382,500 shares, an increase of 211.5% from the September 15th total of 122,800 shares. Currently, 26.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 687,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Ainos Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIMD opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81. Ainos has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $4.29.

Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. Ainos had a negative net margin of 15,348.14% and a negative return on equity of 64.54%.

Ainos Company Profile

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan.

