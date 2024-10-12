Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Short Interest Up 715.6% in September

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, an increase of 715.6% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Air France-KLM Stock Up 1.8 %
AFLYY stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.46 million, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.69.
Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 53.38% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Air France-KLM
Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.
