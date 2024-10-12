Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $134.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $86.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.55.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $27,692,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,315,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,909,440. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $89,082.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 207,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,818,511.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $27,692,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,315,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,909,440. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 563,496 shares of company stock worth $74,262,814. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

