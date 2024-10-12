Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a growth of 174.2% from the September 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 519,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Akanda Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AKAN opened at $1.04 on Friday. Akanda has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $28.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60.
About Akanda
