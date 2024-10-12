Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Shares Down 4.5% – Here’s Why

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.11. Approximately 13,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 16,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81.

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TCRT Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Alaunos Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 27.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T-cell therapies (TCR-T) to treat multiple solid tumor types. It develops Library TCR-T Cell Theraphy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for 12 TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers.

