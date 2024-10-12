Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Shares Down 4.5% – Here’s Why

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.11. Approximately 13,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 16,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81.
Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter.
About Alaunos Therapeutics
Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T-cell therapies (TCR-T) to treat multiple solid tumor types. It develops Library TCR-T Cell Theraphy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for 12 TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers.
