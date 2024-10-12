Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Position Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,707 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 71,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

LNT stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.79. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.80 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

