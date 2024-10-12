Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Stock Position Raised by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 10.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,579,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,205,000 after purchasing an additional 984,963 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,367,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,286,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,020,000 after buying an additional 654,460 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 14,057.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 577,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,084,000 after acquiring an additional 572,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth $26,804,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $59.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.65 and its 200-day moving average is $53.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

