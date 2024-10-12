Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,141,173.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,092 shares of company stock valued at $35,644,136. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $163.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 11.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.95.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

