ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives $12.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several research firms recently commented on ALXO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Lifesci Capital cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $25.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the first quarter valued at $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 394.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. ALX Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $81.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

