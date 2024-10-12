ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives $12.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2024

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXOGet Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several research firms recently commented on ALXO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Lifesci Capital cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $25.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

View Our Latest Analysis on ALX Oncology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALX Oncology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the first quarter valued at $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 394.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Trading Up 6.9 %

ALX Oncology stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. ALX Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $81.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.