American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. decreased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 67.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 57.2% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $27,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 935.9% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 52.1% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.79.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $98.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.75. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.01 and a 52-week high of $105.18. The firm has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.12%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

