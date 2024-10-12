AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Update

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AmeriCann Stock Down 7.1 %
Shares of ACAN opened at $0.03 on Friday. AmeriCann has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05.
AmeriCann Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AmeriCann
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.