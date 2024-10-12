Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amerigo Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Amerigo Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Amerigo Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Shares of Amerigo Resources stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23. Amerigo Resources has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Amerigo Resources ( OTCMKTS:ARREF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.77 million. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 7.16%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a $0.0217 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 6.95%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

