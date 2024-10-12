Analysts Set Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) PT at $66.56

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.56.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCJ. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of CCJ opened at $51.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.21. Cameco has a twelve month low of $35.43 and a twelve month high of $56.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.00 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,911,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $689,306,000 after purchasing an additional 200,871 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cameco by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,711,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,967,000 after buying an additional 288,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Cameco by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,708,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $593,524,000 after buying an additional 215,741 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cameco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,514,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,210,000 after acquiring an additional 202,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,672,000 after acquiring an additional 265,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

