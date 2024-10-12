Analysts Set Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) PT at $22.93

Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.93.

Several research analysts have commented on BASE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Couchbase from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Couchbase from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

In other Couchbase news, SVP Huw Owen sold 6,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $101,511.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 373,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,630,860.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 2,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 192,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,160. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 6,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $101,511.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 373,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,630,860.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,056 shares of company stock worth $538,135. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 263,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 204,396 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,029,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,014,000 after acquiring an additional 227,828 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 918.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 107,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 21.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 190,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 33,754 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BASE opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $825.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $20.12. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.84% and a negative net margin of 39.51%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

