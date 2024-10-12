Analysts Set Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) PT at $3.67

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.67.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.
Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 million. On average, research analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo purchased 52,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $75,504.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,003.99. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, Director Jeffrey S. Bornstein sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,513.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe Mastrangelo acquired 52,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $75,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,003.99. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOSE. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 151,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 226.6% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,958,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827,586 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 52.2% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,375,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 580,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.
