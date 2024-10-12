Analysts Set Expectations for Cirrus Logic, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Cirrus Logic in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cirrus Logic’s current full-year earnings is $5.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $374.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.41 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $119.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.96. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $147.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1,911.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 79.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 52.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

In other news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 10,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.71, for a total value of $1,343,837.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,212.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 4,350 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $591,774.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,704.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 10,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.71, for a total value of $1,343,837.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,212.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

See Also

