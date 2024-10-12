Analysts Set Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Target Price at $137.33

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.33.

INGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

INGR stock opened at $133.42 on Wednesday. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $89.54 and a twelve month high of $138.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.95.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.34. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total transaction of $134,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,530 shares in the company, valued at $7,040,070.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $3,024,857.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,374.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total transaction of $134,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,040,070.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,046 shares of company stock worth $3,482,626 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,764,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,332,000 after acquiring an additional 846,967 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,773,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,617,000 after acquiring an additional 427,496 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 396,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,491,000 after acquiring an additional 253,949 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,685,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,009,000 after buying an additional 125,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 405,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,303,000 after buying an additional 123,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

