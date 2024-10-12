Analysts Set Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Price Target at C$121.69

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$123.08.
STN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Stantec from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$128.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$125.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.
Stantec stock opened at C$116.83 on Wednesday. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$82.50 and a 1 year high of C$122.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$110.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$112.33.
Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.
Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.
