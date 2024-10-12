Analysts Set West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Price Target at $105.60

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.60.

WFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of WFG stock opened at $101.14 on Wednesday. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $101.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.83 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.78 and a 200-day moving average of $83.66.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the second quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

About West Fraser Timber

(Get Free Report

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.