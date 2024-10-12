Analyzing TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) and Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF)

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) and Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

TMC the metals has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalon Advanced Materials has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

Profitability

This table compares TMC the metals and Avalon Advanced Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMC the metals N/A -624.70% -129.28% Avalon Advanced Materials 1,416.94% -2.58% -2.47%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

4.4% of TMC the metals shares are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of TMC the metals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Avalon Advanced Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TMC the metals and Avalon Advanced Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TMC the metals 0 1 1 0 2.50 Avalon Advanced Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

TMC the metals currently has a consensus price target of $4.10, suggesting a potential upside of 298.06%. Given TMC the metals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TMC the metals is more favorable than Avalon Advanced Materials.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TMC the metals and Avalon Advanced Materials”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMC the metals N/A N/A -$73.78 million ($0.28) -3.68 Avalon Advanced Materials $90,000.00 229.43 -$2.46 million $0.01 3.59

Avalon Advanced Materials has higher revenue and earnings than TMC the metals. TMC the metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avalon Advanced Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Avalon Advanced Materials beats TMC the metals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TMC the metals

(Get Free Report)

TMC the metals company Inc., a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean. Its products are used in electric vehicles (EV), renewable energy storage markets, EV wiring, energy transmission, manganese alloy production required for steel production, and other applications. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to TMC the metals company Inc. TMC the metals company Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

(Get Free Report)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Separation Rapids Lithium Project consisting of nineteen mineral claims and one mining lease covering an area of approximately 4,414 hectares located in the Paterson Lake Area, Kenora Mining Division, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Avalon Rare Metals Inc. and changed its name to Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. in February 2016. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.