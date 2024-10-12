Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Short Interest Up 405.7% in September

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,000 shares, a growth of 405.7% from the September 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,330.0 days.

Andritz Stock Performance

Shares of ADRZF opened at $71.40 on Friday. Andritz has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $71.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.27 and a 200 day moving average of $62.46.

Get Andritz alerts:

About Andritz

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.