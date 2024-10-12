Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Short Interest Up 405.7% in September

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,000 shares, a growth of 405.7% from the September 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,330.0 days.
Andritz Stock Performance
Shares of ADRZF opened at $71.40 on Friday. Andritz has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $71.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.27 and a 200 day moving average of $62.46.
About Andritz
